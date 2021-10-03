After a year without the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Whole Hog Festival triumphantly returned over the weekend, drawing more than 5,000 visitors to the Oaklawn Plantation on Saturday.
With eight music performances - including from Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman's band Bad Dog - a large kids area, antique tractor shows, petting zoos and plenty of food trucks, thousands of dollars were raised for the event's beneficiary, The Well Outreach food pantry.
View more photos of this year's Whole Hog Festival below.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.