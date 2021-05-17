Spring Hill's longest-running outdoor music series Pickin' in the Park will be returning on June 12 after missing out on the 2020 season, according to a news release.
While typically held at Harvey Park, this year's event will be held at Evans Park, just off of Beechcroft Road at 563 Maury Hill Street.
"We are glad to be back after a year off," wrote Matt Meyer, who launched the outdoor music series back in 2013. "The event features mostly local talent singing and playing a variety of genres from folk to pop to rock to blues. There are also food trucks planned, so bring your appetite."
The event will be held once a month from June through September. The scheduled dates are June 12, July 10, Aug. 14 and Sept. 11, with June's event scheduled to kick off at Evans Park at 5:30 p.m.
Event organizers are also encouraging interested persons to audition as performers.
Those interested are encouraged to contact Meyer either by email at [email protected], or by phone at (731)616-0664.
Acts can be of any size, whether it be a solo act or a 10-plus member band. Acts should prepare four to five family-friendly songs, and be ready to submit a video of a live performance as an audition.
