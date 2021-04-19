Pig N’ Pit Grill along with First Watch were both granted beer permits from the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night, permitting both eateries to sell alcohol in the future.
Pig N’ Pit Grill, a barbecue restaurant, opened in Spring Hill on Mar. 30, whereas First Watch, a daytime cafe that specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch items, opened last week.
Pig N Pit has a wide array of offerings, including barbecue staples such as pulled pork, ribs and brisket, along with plenty of fried chicken and pot roast. The restaurant also boasts higher-end offerings including pork loins, bourbon glazed salmon and more. Side offerings are also plentiful and include things like mini tacos mac 'n cheese balls.
Pig N Pit Grill is located at 4910 Main Street.
Open from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., First Watch touts itself as offering "an elevated approach to traditional and innovative offerings,” including smoked salmon eggs benedict, farm stand breakfast tacos and lemon ricotta pancakes.
First Watch also features a full cocktail bar, mimosas and sparkling wine, and is located at 4937 Main Street.
