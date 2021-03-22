Summit High School's maximum enrollment of 1,550 students could soon be expanded to 2,000 according to plans for an expansion set to be reviewed by Spring Hill on Monday, March 22.
The plans, submitted by Civil and Environmental Consultants on behalf of Williamson County Schools, outline a proposed 45,600 square-foot expansion to Summit High School. The expansion would encompass 1.1 acre and be constructed on the southeastern side of the building, eliminating 74 existing parking spaces.
The expansion's design would be inline with the existing school's design and be primarily constructed of brick veneer and cast stone, with a silver metal roof design. If approved, the expansion is expected to be completed in time for the 2022-2023 school year.
Consistently rated as among the best school districts in the state, WCS has been tackling its ever-increasing student population for years, with the proposed expansion to Summit High School merely being the latest example.
As a means to help fund the construction of new schools and school additions, Williamson County had also implemented an education impact fee towards new construction, a tax that has remained controversial among local developers.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission will review WCS's request for site plan approval Monday, March 22, at 5:30 p.m. To stream the meeting online, click here.
