A Spring Hill resident’s surveillance camera captured footage of a man checking door knobs early Wednesday morning in the Port Royal Estates townhome community, just south of Duplex Road.
The subject checked multiple houses according to police, however, no break-ins were reported. The footage was captured in the early morning hours, with Spring Hill police looking to identify the subject. Those with identifying information are asked to submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.