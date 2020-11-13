The Spring Hill Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Williamson County are offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Brian "Dawson" Smith.
As previously reported, in September Smith was indicted by the Williamson County Grand Jury on multiple counts of rape of a child and numerous other sex crimes.
Now there's a reward for anyone who helps authorities locate him.
According to an SHPD news release, Smith is a white male with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair and stands 6 feet and weighs approximately 170 pounds and he may be wearing glasses.
According to police, in addition to the multiple counts of rape of a child, Smith is also charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated unlawful photography.
Police ask that anyone with information about Smith's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-400.
