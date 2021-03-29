UPDATE: The two juveniles have been located and are safe according to the Spring Hill Police Department.
The Spring Hill Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating two missing juveniles who were last seen at Spring Station Middle School, just south of Summit High School near the Wade's Grove subdivision.
At 10:40 a.m. on Monday, police officers responded to a missing persons report. Parents of the juveniles told police that the two young students had left the campus of Spring Station Middle School early and have not been seen since, nor were they aware of where they had gone.
The two missing juveniles are 13-year-old John Bordenet and 15-year-old Joshua Stanley. Bordenet is 4'9, weighs 80 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. Stanley is 5'1, weighs 90 pounds, and also has brown hair and blue eyes. The last known whereabouts of both juveniles is Spring Station Middle School, 1000 Spring Station Drive in Spring Hill.
Police ask that anyone aware of the juvenile's whereabouts to call Spring Hill Police dispatch at (931)486-2632. Citizens can also submit an anonymous tip online by clicking here.
