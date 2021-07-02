With the July 4 holiday just around the corner, Port Royal Fireworks in Spring Hill is ramping up its offerings this weekend and will see the arrival of three food trucks; Five Daughters Bakery, Webs Carnival Treats and Wing 1-1.
Five Daughters Bakery, which has locations in Franklin, Nashville and Atlanta, will be serving guests at the fireworks tent on Port Royal Road on Saturday from 4-9 p.m. A family-owned business, Five Daughters Bakery specializes in gourmet donuts, though also carries other bakery staples like cookies and pastries.
Webs Carnival Treats offers carnival-style desserts and treats, including funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos, ribbon fries, giant corn dogs, and more than 30 different flavors of shaved ice. Webs Carnival Treats will be at Port Royal Fireworks all day on Sunday, July 4.
A new food truck, Wing-1-1 offers wings in 17 different styles, pulled pork sandwiches, pizza, fries and desserts. Wing-1-1 will also be serving guests at Port Royal Fireworks all day on Sunday.
Port Royal Fireworks, along with its counterpart on Main Street in the parking lot of Church of the City, will be open through July 4 from 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. Both tents have been mostly unaffected by the national fireworks shortage, save for a few high-demand items such as reloadables.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.