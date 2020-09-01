Spring Hill drivers traversing the southern side of the city can expect delays Tuesday and Wednesday evenings if traveling on Port Royal Road, with repairs being made along the road from Kedron Road to Saturn Parkway.
The repairs will take place Tuesday and Wednesday evenings from 7 p.m. - 6 a.m. Construction workers will be on sight to help direct passing motorists by the repairs, with only one lane being closed at any given time.
Senior project manager for the city Missy Stahl told the Home Page that the repairs were for regular wear and tear.
“Time has worn down the road, there’s lots and lots of potholes,” Stahl said.
“We’ve tried to fix them, and of course it’s not staying in with traffic - it’s such a heavily traveled road - so they’re just having to go in there and milk it down and replace areas.”
