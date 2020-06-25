The Waffle House on Port Royal Road will reopen for business Friday morning at 7 a.m., and will remain open thereafter seven days a week from 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Waffle House will return to its ordinary 24 hour schedule at a later, undetermined date.
Originally opened in January of this year, the breakfast chain temporarily closed its Port Royal Road location shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Closed for well over a month, Friday will mark the restaurant’s first return to business since March.
While many businesses and restaurants saw temporary closures during the pandemic, the closure of the Waffle House stands out as an exceptionally rare occurrence.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency uses the amount of Waffle Houses closed across the country as an unofficial metric to measure the severity of natural disasters, commonly referred to as the “Waffle House Index.” Using the amount of Waffle Houses open as a metric for the severity of a disaster comes from the chain’s reputation for staying open even amidst disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes.
On March 24, 365 Waffle Houses across the country were closed due to coronavirus.
Headquarted in metro Atlanta, Ga., Waffle House has more than 2,100 locations across 25 states, including more than 100 in Tennessee. Waffle House provides diner-style breakfast, lunch and dinner options, and is ordinarily open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.