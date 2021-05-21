A portion of Buckner Road that butts up against Buckner Lane in northern Spring Hill is scheduled to close Monday due to construction.
City officials say that approximately 900 feet of Buckner Road from Buckner Lane heading west will be "completely shut down" beginning Monday, and will remain closed until Aug. 20, or "until construction is complete."
Drivers will still be able to turn north onto Buckner Lane from Buckner Road as a middle turn lane will be added, though drivers should expect delays on the frequently traveled road during peak traffic hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.