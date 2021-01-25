A portion of Duplex Road is currently closed due to due to heavy rainfall according to a release from the Williamson County Rescue Squad, a volunteer fire department serving Williamson County.
The affected portion of Duplex Road is between Buford Lane/Lee Road and Lewisburg Pike, in eastern Spring Hill.
The road closure comes after a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Williamson County. That warning will remain in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Residents are advised to take caution if they have to drive, and to avoid any standing water.
Just 6 inches of water can cause vehicles to potentially lose control or stall, according to the Weather Channel, with 12 inches being enough to move vehicles in most cases.
