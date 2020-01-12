Premier Chiropractic will be celebrating the opening of its new location on Reserve Boulevard in Spring Hill later this month with a ribbon cutting celebration featuring live music, prizes and more.
"We are finally opening our new and permanent state of the art facility on Friday, Jan. 31 from 3-8 p.m.," wrote Premier Chiropractic staff in a press release. "This has been years in the making and we are so excited to invest and continue to serve this community for years to come. We are hosting a Dual Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Spring Hill Chamber and Maury County Alliance on [Jan. 31] at 4-4:15 PM."
Practicing since 2015, the new Spring Hill office of Premier Chiropractic will be run by doctors Ericka and Michael Montelione, a husband and wife chiropractic team with a passion for chiropractic care, health, and wellness.
"The mission of our office is to serve as many families as possible with principled chiropractic care aiming to improve the life and well-being to truly create a healthier community and healthier generation," wrote the Montelione's in a joint statement. "We want to assist our community on their journey to achieve optimal health. We do this by utilizing state-of-the-art technology and a holistic, whole-body approach to proactive health care."
