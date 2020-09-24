Premier Chiropractic, a Spring Hill chiropractor that held its grand opening earlier this year, will be hosting a free drive-in movie night Friday featuring complementary popcorn and water, as well as a food truck on site.
"We have just been trying really hard to create community events - we know that people are itching to get out and do fun family activities," said Ericka Montelione, co-owner of Premier Chiropractic along with her husband, Michael.
"We have a parking lot, so [Friday] night looks like a perfect evening to come out for what we call our 'drive-in movie,' but instead of driving in, we ask that you bring your lawn chair."
Using a 25-foot blow up screen, the film shown will be How to Train your Dragon, and is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
A Hogwood BBQ food truck will also be present at the screening from 6-8 p.m., with Premier Chiropractic staff providing complementary popcorn and water.
Held in the parking lot of Premier Chiropractic, guests are asked to bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets or anything else needed to sit comfortably. Premier Chiropractic is located at 2040 Reserve Boulevard in Spring Hill.
