Ever wonder what the favorite meals of past presidents and first ladies might have been?
Rippavilla Plantation tour guide Sarah Morgan had been wondering that very question for months, which after doing some research, ultimately led her to organize the first ever Presidential Dining Experience at Rippavilla: a chance to learn the history of various past presidents and first ladies, while sampling some of their favorite dishes.
“What’s going to happen at this hourlong event is [we’re] going to serve guests 12 different recipes, appetizers, soup course, a couple different entrees and then dessert — just sample sizes, so just a tasting,” Morgan said. “They’ll be from various different presidents, and [we’ll] talk about some of those presidents [and] talk about some of those first ladies.”
Sponsored by TallGrass Meats in Columbia, the event will have three time slots on Feb. 17; 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., with tickets costing $30 per person. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to grab their tickets as soon as possible. Tickets may be purchased at the Rippavilla Plantation gift shop, or via phone by calling (931)486-9037.
Morgan had spent months documenting the culinary history of past presidents and first ladies, and even developed a presidential cookbook — something each guest of the event will get to take home with them.
“This past year, I actually cooked my way all the way through the first ladies,” Morgan said. “I researched the first ladies and the presidents, visited some Tennessee sights that were in relation to the ones that were from here, and just basically learned about them.”
