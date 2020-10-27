A new Dollar General store that was proposed to be constructed on the northeast corner of Port Royal Road and Kedron Road in Spring Hill will see a new vote next month after the initial request in September was shot down by the Spring Hill Planning Commission.
While the project’s site plan was denied by planning commissioners due to traffic concerns, the project has also seen significant pushback from nearby residents. In a joint letter, the nearby Royalton Woods community raised concerns over the precedent the Dollar General would set for the area in terms of building designs, while also voicing safety concerns, noting that Dollar General stores are a high target for armed robberies.
On behalf of the developer behind the project, Turner and Associates Realty, Attorney Bryan Echols wrote a letter to Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham requesting the project’s reconsideration. Echols wrote that per city code, “the Planning Commission is without authority to disapprove [the Dollar General] based on other factors,” meaning, factors other than those outlined in the city’s Unified Development Code.
Echols also wrote that the Planning Commission does not have the authority to deny the Dollar General’s site plan based on “statements made by others that this use [is] incompatible with neighboring developments.”
On Oct. 9, Graham approved the developer’s request for reconsideration.
The project’s site plan includes a number of changes from what was originally proposed, including the inclusion of a small landscape island on the east side of the property, as well as the building being pushed back five feet from the southern property line to provide for additional space between neighboring land plats.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission will vote on the project’s site plan on Monday, Nov. 9.
