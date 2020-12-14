Light Up The Hill, a city-wide holiday decoration contest organized by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, has had its registration deadline extended for those still interested in competing. Prizes for the competition have also been announced for first, second and third place winners.
While the registration period for the event was originally scheduled close on Monday, December 14, that deadline has been extended to Friday, Dec. 18.
Registration is $20, with all funds going towards providing AmTryke adaptive tricycles to children with physical challenges. Click here to register.
Once registered, participants must have their homes or businesses fully decorated by Dec. 18, with the Kiwanis Club taking votes from the public online on Dec. 19, 20 and 21. Those interested in voting can do so by clicking here.
View below to see prizes for first, second and third place winners:
1st Place
- Craftsman V20 Weed Eater / Blower set
- Charbroil Gas Table Top Grill
- $80 Walmart Gift Card
- Panera Pick 2 Coupon
2nd Place
- Toro PowerJet F700 Blower
- Starbucks $83 Gift Card
- Panera $30 Gift Card
- Fireflies $25 Gift Card
3rd Place
- Publix $45 Gift Card
- Frankies $40 Gift Card
- Panera $30 Gift Card
- HostyPotsy $10 Gift Card
The first, second and third place winners in both categories will be determined by the Kiwanis Board and announced on Dec. 22. A people's choice award — determined by the online votes — will also be announced on Dec. 22 for both categories, with prizes awarded to all winners.
Additionally, there will be an award for the "best neighborhood," also announced on Dec. 22.
There are a few rules for the competition, with notable ones being that participants cannot hire professional companies to decorate their house, and that participants keep their decorations up through Dec. 31.
Click here to view all the rules of the competition.
