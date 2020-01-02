The Spring Hill 2020 Mayor’s Challenge - a community health challenge initiative that measures participants’ progress in areas of body fat, metabolic age, muscle percentage and more over a four-month period - will kick off this Monday on Jan. 6, with those interested in participating required to register online by that date.
Online registration can be done by clicking here.
The 2020 Mayor’s Challenge will see participants measured in different health metrics on Jan. 6 from 6 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Maury Regional Physical Therapy, located at 1003 Reserve Boulevard in Spring Hill. Maury Regional will also be performing functional movement screenings for the challenge, which measures flexibility and coordination.
After roughly four months, Maury Regional will measure participants’ health metrics again on April 6, documenting their progress to determine the top achievers of the 2020 Mayor’s Challenge.
The city is also looking for businesses to participate, which could include all employees joining the challenge, or adding a healthy item to their menu from January to April of 2020. Interested businesses are encouraged to contact the Department of Parks & Recreation via email at srine@springhilltn.org.
To register for the challenge online, click here. For more information about the challenge, contact the Department of Parks & Recreation by phone at (931) 487-0027 or by email at srine@springhilltn.org.
