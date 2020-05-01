Traditions of Spring Hill, an assisted living home on Miles Johnson Parkway, has imposed significant visitor restrictions for nearly two months now since the onset of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the daily phone call or video chat has likely helped its residents manage the strict visitor restrictions, such means of communication will never trump a face-to-face meeting with loved ones.
And so, in an effort to help make that a reality, the assisted living home organized a parade of sorts on Friday, allowing for residents' family and friends to circle around the facility, honking their horns and waiving.
"We’ve been closed up for about two months now, and a lot of people hadn’t been able to see their families, they hadn’t been outside much, so spring… what time better to do it then now," said Mike Leebron, executive director at Traditions.
"We’ve really been limiting who comes in, everybody gets temperature checked. [So] the parade went better than I expected, I didn’t expect quite so much activity, but that’s great, I’m glad they got the support."
Beyond dozens of residents' family members, Spring Hill police and fire made an appearance, with police cruisers and firetrucks circling the facility, waiving to its guests. Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham also made an appearance, as did State Rep. Sam Whitson.
Residents of assisted living homes will likely continue to face challenges throughout the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, as one nurse attested to earlier in April to the Home Page. If parades such as this one were to continue, however, it could make all the difference in residents of assisted living homes the state over.
