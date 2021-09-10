Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the deadly Sept. 11 attacks that left almost 3,000 Americans dead and around 25,000 injured.
In remembrance of that day, the Spring Hill Fire Department will be holding a ceremony at Fischer Park featuring a retired New York Police sergeant who responded to the attacks.
Scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at Fischer Park, the event will see Frank Berlinger, who retired from the New York Police Department as an Emergency Service Unit sergeant around 2008, be the keynote speaker.
The event is expected to last around 30 minutes, and is free to attend. Formally Port Royal Park, Fischer Park is located at 4285 Port Royal Road in Spring Hill.
Of the almost 3,000 Americans who were killed in the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001, 412 of them were New York City emergency works; 343 firefighters and 60 police officers.
The Sept. 11 attacks are considered to be among, if not the single-deadliest terrorist attack in world history, killing nearly 3,000 people, injuring an estimated 25,000 people and destroying property worth more than $10 billion.
The War in Afghanistan — the United States' single-longest military conflict — was a direct response to the Sept. 11 attacks, and ended only last month on Aug. 30.
