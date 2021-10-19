It’s been six months since Jim Grimes was murdered. Now there’s a $1 million reward for information.
Grimes, a 63-year-old Giles County businessman who also owned two businesses in Spring Hill and Thompson's Station, was shot and killed on the night of Monday, April 19, hours after attending a board meeting for The Well Outreach. He was a board member at the Spring Hill non-profit food pantry.
The Giles County Sheriff’s Department responded to Grime’s home on Buford Station Road in Lynnville, where they said he was killed while tending to animals in his yard.
Giles County Sheriff Kyle Helton said in a phone call that due to the active criminal investigation, there’s not a lot he could release, but did say that GCSD has identified a person of interest in the crime that they previously said is believed to have been a targeted killing.
Helton also said that so far that unidentified person of interest has not been cooperating with law enforcement, which now includes assistance from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
“We’re waiting on that one piece of evidence that could take us over the edge on it,” Helton said, adding that they are actively working on the case every day.
In May, several community groups publicly mourned Grimes’ loss and spoke of his importance to so many, including the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce, The Well Outreach and The Boys and Girls Club of Pulaski.
In the weeks and months since the shooting, signs, banners and billboards have popped up across the region urging anyone with information about Grime’s murder to contact law enforcement.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Helton and other law enforcement representatives took part in a press conference where the reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) was increased from $100,000 to $1 million, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to call 931-638-2358 or 800-TBI-FIND.
Up to this point, Helton said that they have received “very few” tips, but he hopes that this reward increase will help change that, and help to bring peace and closure for a family and numerous communities who are still grieving for Grimes.
“It’s crucial for us to get this person or persons in jail,” Helton said.
