The Rippavilla Plantation is reaching out to the community in search of performers for an upcoming songwriter's night on Oct. 3.
The songwriter's night will be held at Rippavilla that Saturday from 2-5 p.m., with a hot dog and shaved ice trucks confirmed to be at the event. Rippavilla staff is also exploring the possibility of featuring additional food trucks, as well as alcohol.
There is a $25 charge for songwriters to be featured at the event, with Rippavilla staff looking to fill around 18 spots. Each songwriter would perform for about ten minutes.
Entry tickets cost $20 per person if purchased in advance, or $25 the day of. Guests can also take advantage of a discounted rate for families, with tickets for a family of four costing $50 if purchased in advance, or $55 the day of.
Previous musical events at Rippavilla include Music at the Mansion, a monthly concert featuring a variety of artists held over the summer, and the Blues & Jazz Festival, which saw more than 300 attendees during its debut in 2018.
To purchase tickets, call (931)486-9037. To inquire about becoming a featured songwriter at the event, call Rippavilla director Mary Kerr at (615)579-7298.
