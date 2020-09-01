With Rippavilla Plantation staff and its consultant, Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design, putting the finishing touches on the historic site's master plan, Rippavilla is reaching out to the community one last time for public input via an online survey.
The plan will outline the site's future development and vision for years to come.
That survey expires Friday and can be taken online by clicking here, or, to learn more about the current master plan for the Rippavilla Plantation, click here.
The survey asks participants how often they've visited specific events at Rippavilla such as the Blues & Jazz festival, Whispers from the Past Ghost Tours, Swanky Plank Vintage Marketplace and more, all as a means to gauge which events have resonated most with Spring Hill residents.
Futhermore, the survey asks participants what new events and features they'd like to see be explored or developed at the plantation, as well as what improvements to current features they'd like to see.
This survey comes on the heels of the virtual public meeting held on Aug. 25, in which Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design shared a slide presentation of what was currently in store for the historic site. That meeting can be viewed in its entirety by clicking here.
"What would you like to see happen at Rippavilla," poses Spring Hill city staff in a social media post. "Your input will help shape the future of this beautiful, historic house and property."
