The Rippavilla Plantation in Spring Hill will be holding a virtual town hall on Tuesday, August 25 as a means to narrow down “ideas for success of future development and preservation of the property,” inviting stakeholders, residents and more to participate.
The meeting is hosted in part by the city of Spring Hill — which owns the plantation — and Tuck-Hinton, an architectural design consultant who helped develop the plantation’s recent master plan.
“We hope to identify any changes to the built environment, landscape/grounds, and programming that would best support ideas of success,” writes event organizers. “This meeting will be used for the purpose of understanding general and desired use information at Historic Rippavilla.”
The meeting will include a brief presentation by Tuck-Hinton with “ample opportunity” for discussion, comments and questions from participants.
The virtual meeting will be held online through the video conferencing application Zoom, and will begin Tuesday, August 25 at 6:30 p.m.
To join the virtual meeting, click here. Alternatively, those interested can enter in the Meeting ID or Webinar ID themselves; the Meeting ID is 842 430 449 18, and the Webinar ID is 842 4304 4918. Those without a computer can dial in by phone by calling 1 312 626 6799.
