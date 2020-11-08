The Rippavilla Plantation will be hosting a Holiday Mixer from 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, where guests will have the opportunity to network with both city and county elected officials, including Spring Hill Mayor Rick Graham.
Hosted by the Committee on Political Affairs and sponsored by Liberty Financial, the mixer is free to attend, with those interested asked to register online by clicking here.
Appetizers and a limited bar will be available at the mixer. The Rippavilla Plantation is located at 5700 Main St. in Spring Hill.
For more information about the mixer, contact Kelli Johnson from the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce via email at [email protected].
Built in 1852, the Rippavilla Plantation was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.