A wine tasting and silent auction will be held this Saturday at the Rippavilla Plantation, with proceeds for the event going towards local first responders.
The event is organized by the Spring Hill Knight Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to support local first responders and their families by providing resources such as counseling, medical and training support.
Scheduled Saturday between 6-9:30 p.m., the event will include wine sampling, light hor de'oeuvres and a silent auction. Free tours of the plantation will also be included. Tickets are $50 per person, with designated driver tickets costing $35.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SHKF would hold an annual art contest for school-aged children and award prizes at a dinner gala every March. With the event having been cancelled this year, the SHKF decided to supplement its annual fundraiser with the debut of its first-ever wine tasting and silent auction event.
"Spring Hill Knight Foundation's mission is to render support, solace and care in times of need through various resources to those first responders, and their families, who protect and serve our community," the event's description reads.
Rippavilla Plantation is located in Spring Hill at 5700 Main Street. To purchase tickets for the event online, click here.
