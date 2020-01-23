The weekend is finally here, however, for most Spring Hill residents, outdoor activities may not be on the table given this weekend’s forecasted temperatures ranging from the 40s all the way down to the 20s. Thankfully, there’s plenty of events going on in Spring Hill that don’t require braving the elements.
From live music to a four hour-long combat class, here are our top five picks for events going on this weekend in Spring Hill.
Songwriter at Tito’s Mexican Restaurant featuring Rob Harris
Where: Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, 4886 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
The only thing better than enjoying tacos, burritos and nachos is enjoying it while listening to live music. If that sounds up your alley, then Tito’s Mexican Restaurant might be the place to hit Friday night.
Performing in the enclosed patio from 6 - 8 p.m., Rob Harris is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who’s opened for Grammy Award-winning artists, and has also been seen performing at venues such as Puckett’s and Bluebird Cafe.
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
On Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., the Friends of the Library book sale will see everything from cook books to fantasy novels, from CDs to DVDs and everything in between being sold at a discounted price. Paperback books are $1, hardbacks are $2, new releases are $5, children’s books are $0.50, DVDs and books on CDS are $2, and other miscellaneous items such as VHS tapes are just a quarter.
A nonprofit organization, the Friends of the Spring Hill Library aims to support the Spring Hill Public Library through financial support and volunteer work. The Friends of the Spring Hill Library is also always accepting memberships, with members receiving discounts of up to 50 percent, as well as being a part of a community effort to further knowledge and education in Spring Hill. Memberships are $10, or $15 for a family membership, and can be solicited at the library’s front desk at the Permanent Book Sale alcove.
WithCo Cocktail Tasting
Where: Parkway Wine & Spirits, 2026 Crossings Circle
When: Saturday, 4 - 7 p.m.
Who doesn’t love a free drink? For those that do, Parkway Wine & Spirits will be holding a free cocktail tasting Saturday from 4 - 7 p.m., featuring select cocktails from WithCo.
Standing for “With Company,” WithCo is a Nashville-based organization that produces handmade batched cocktail mixes. Those attending will have a chance to pair their choice of WithCo cocktail mix with their preferred liquor.
Karaoke at Froggy & Jeffro’s
Where: Froggy & Jeffro’s, 4910 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Hosted by Franklin-based N-Tune Karaoke & DJ Services, Friday night marks Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night.
Open from 11 - 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Froggy & Jeffro’s is the only sports bar off of Port Royal Road, and is also one of the few bars in the city that hold regular karaoke nights. Residents looking for a good way to unwind Friday could do much worse than a night of song and drink. So, if that sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head down to Froddy & Jeffro’s on Friday.
PHASE CAMP
Where: 360 Krav Maga, 220 Town Center Parkway
When: Saturday, 12:30 - 4:30 p.m.
Those looking to add a little spunk to their step can attend the 360 Krav Maga’s Phase Camp on Saturday, where participants will undergo four hours of training covering combat and defense techniques for beginners all the way to experts.
360 Krav Maga is run by Brian Peters along with his wife. Peters, who is also a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, has been training in Krav Maga since 1999, and is a certified instructor under Eyal Yanilov, the co-founder and chief instructor of the international Krav Maga Global organization
Meaning “contact combat” in Hebrew, Krav Maga is a military fighting system originally developed for the Israel Defense Force, and is world-renowned for its real-world applications and efficiency.
