With this upcoming weekend expected to see freezing temperatures, the draw of staying indoors until Monday may be strong - however, those willing to brave the elements will find there’s plenty of events going on this weekend in Spring Hill.
Amethyst Affair; Art, Auction & Awareness
Where: UAW Local 1853, 125 Stephen P Yokich Parkway
When: Saturday, 6 - 11 p.m.
The 6th annual Amethyst Affair — Art, Auction, & Awareness will be held this Saturday at the UAW Hall in Spring Hill. The evening promises an informative program and fun activities to build hope, community, and awareness to support Maury and Williamson County’s efforts to combat domestic violence.
Limited tickets are available at www.amethystaffair.com and are $50 per person.
The evening will include dinner, a DJ, line dancing lessons, bourbon tasting, fun and competitive silent and live auctions and a photo booth. A program of information, featuring guest speaker Barbara Murray-Scales, and updates from Maury County’s Center of Hope Domestic Violence Center and Williamson County’s BRIDGES Domestic Violence Center, will be provided for guests to learn more about domestic violence in our area and the programs, activities, and needs of the centers.
The goal of the evening is to raise funds for the two domestic violence shelters, with additional funds retained by the club to support local community projects, mainly in Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station.
Kickboxing Workshop
Where: 360 Krav Maga, 220 Town Center Parkway
When: Saturday, 11 - 11:45 a.m.
This Saturday, those looking to improve their kickboxing skills, or for those just looking to get a great workout in, might want to check out 360 Krav Maga in Spring Hill for their 45-minute Kickboxing Workshop.
Spots are limited, with those interested asked to reserve a spot on the event’s Facebook event page. Reservations can be made online by clicking here.
360 Krav Maga is run by Brian Peters along with his wife. Peters, who is also a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, has been training in Krav Maga since 1999, and is a certified instructor under Eyal Yanilov, the co-founder and chief instructor of the international Krav Maga Global organization
Meaning “contact combat” in Hebrew, Krav Maga is a military fighting system originally developed for the Israel Defense Force, and is world-renowned for its real-world applications and efficiency.
Second Annual Chili Cook-off
Where: Spring Hill Elementary School, 5359 Main St.
When: Sunday, 4:30 - 6 p.m.
If attending both the Amethyst Affair and 360 Krav Maga’s Kickboxing Workshop, you’re likely to build up a strong appetite. One easy way to satisfy even the greatest of hungers might be to stop by Spring Hill Elementary School on Sunday for Restoration Church’s second annual Chili Cook-off, where guests can sample all sorts of different chili dishes.
“We are so excited to once again hang out together and eat some delicious chili,” wrote Restoration Church staff in a description of the event. “Last year was a huge success and we hope that this year will be even better. This year, we will have a winner for most creative, best overall and best chicken chili. Let us know if you are coming and if you are bringing a chili.”
To register for the event, or to contact event organizers, click here.
Songwriter at Tito’s Mexican Restaurant with Rob Harris
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, 4886 Port Royal Road
The only thing better than enjoying tacos, burritos and nachos is enjoying it while listening to live music. If that sounds up your alley, then Tito’s Mexican Restaurant might be the place to hit Friday night.
Performing in the enclosed patio from 6 - 8 p.m., Rob Harris is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who’s opened for Grammy Award-winning artists, and has also been seen performing at venues such as Puckett’s and Bluebird Cafe.
Karaoke at Froggy & Jeffro’s
Where: Froggy & Jeffro’s, 4910 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Hosted by Franklin-based N-Tune Karaoke & DJ Services, Friday night marks Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night.
Open from 11 - 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Froggy & Jeffro’s is the only sports bar off of Port Royal Road, and is also one of the few bars in the city that hold regular karaoke nights. Residents looking for a good way to unwind Friday could do much worse than a night of song and drink. So, if that sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head down to Froddy & Jeffro’s on Friday.
