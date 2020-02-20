From meeting former Disney animators, to participating in a free chili cookoff with cash prizes, here are five great ways to spend your weekend in Spring Hill.
Meet the Animators!
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: Saturday, 2-4 p.m.
Walt Disney animator, voice actor and writer Tim Hodge will be featured as a guest Saturday at the Spring Hill Public Library for its "Meet the Animators" event. The event is free to attend, with no pre-registration required.
Other guests featured at the event include John Pomeroy, who started animating on Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh, Disney animator Tom Bancroft, who created Mushu, the Mulan character, and Mike Nawrocki, co-creator of the popular VeggieTales series and the voice of Larry the Cucumber.
"They'll describe their experiences and give live drawing demos," wrote Spring Hill Public Library staff in a release. "After the panel discussion you can talk with them individually and their books and fun merchandise will be for sale."
ChiliFest
Where: The Landing at Spring Hill, 5159 Main St.
When: Sunday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
This is a free family-friendly chili cook-off event, complete with door prizes and fun activities for the whole family. Invite your friends and neighbors, dig out those recipes, and see who claims the 2020 title.
“Let us know if you're coming for some spicy fun! We are trying to get a headcount of how many crockpots to account for, as well as how many are attending,” writes event organizers. “The chili cook-off will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded. Must be present at 7:15 p.m. to receive cook-off cash prize.”
Prizes include $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place.
Entering the ChiliFest is free, though registration is required. Click here to register online.
Songwriter at Tito’s Mexican Restaurant featuring Rob Harris
Where: Tito’s Mexican Restaurant, 4886 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
The only thing better than enjoying tacos, burritos and nachos is enjoying it while listening to live music. If that sounds up your alley, then Tito’s Mexican Restaurant might be the place to hit Friday night.
Performing in the enclosed patio from 6-8 p.m., Rob Harris is a Nashville-based singer/songwriter who’s opened for Grammy Award-winning artists, and has also been seen performing at venues such as Puckett’s and Bluebird Cafe.
Natchez Hills Wine Tasting
Where: Parkway Wine & Spirits, 2026 Crossings Circle
When: Saturday, 2-6 p.m.
Who doesn’t love a free drink? For those that do, Parkway Wine & Spirits will be holding a free Natchez Hill’s wine tasting Friday from 2-6 p.m., featuring select wines from Natchez Hills Vineyard.
Located southwest of Spring Hill near Mt Pleasant in Hampshire, Natchez Hills Vineyard is the creation of Jim and Karen Odom, a couple from Mississippi and California, respectively, who “have brought together their histories and passions to establish a small, family owned and operated boutique winery nestled in the hills of Middle Tennessee wine country.”
Karaoke at Froggy & Jeffro’s
Where: Froggy & Jeffro’s, 4910 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Hosted by Franklin-based N-Tune Karaoke & DJ Services, Friday night marks Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night.
Open from 11 p.m.-3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Froggy & Jeffro’s is the only sports bar off of Port Royal Road, and is also one of the few bars in the city that hold regular karaoke nights. So, if that sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head down to Froggy & Jeffro’s on Friday.
