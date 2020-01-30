The 54th Super Bowl, Super Bowl LIV, is almost upon us. At 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Miami, Florida, with many a Spring Hill resident watching. For Spring Hill residents that can’t wait another minute to watch the big game, here are five great ways to stay busy until Sunday. Or, if football’s not your thing, these events may still tickle your fancy just fine.
Friends Trivia Night
Where: The Fainting Goat Coffee Shop, 5321 Main St.
When: Friday, 6 - 7 p.m.
So no one told you life was gonna be this way?
If you clapped exactly four times after reading the previous sentence, then the Fainting Goat’s Friends Trivia Night might just be right up your alley. Held on Friday from 6 - 7 p.m., the Fainting Goat invites Spring Hill residents to test their knowledge of the 1994 mega hit sitcom Friends, with prizes reserved for the winning team.
The Fainting Goat staff ask those interested to arrive 30 minutes before the event starts, and has described the response so far already as “overwhelming.”
How to Get Traditionally Published Workshop
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: Saturday, 3 - 4:30 p.m.
Ever wanted to become a published author? If so, the Spring Hill Public Library has just the workshop for you.
Starting this Saturday, this six-week workshop will guide guests step by step on how to write query letters to potential publishers, write the perfect one-page book synopsis, and eventually get your own book onto store shelves. Held every Saturday in February from 3 - 4:30 p.m., library staff asks those interested in the workshop to commit to attend each week through the program’s duration.
Spots are limited, with those interested in attending required to register online, which can be done by clicking here.
Karaoke at Froggy & Jeffro’s
Where: Froggy & Jeffro’s, 4910 Port Royal Road
When: Friday, 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Hosted by Franklin-based N-Tune Karaoke & DJ Services, Friday night marks Froggy & Jeffro’s weekly karaoke night.
Open from 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Froggy & Jeffro’s is the only sports bar off of Port Royal Road, and is also one of the few bars in the city that hold regular karaoke nights. So, if that sounds like your cup of tea, be sure to head down to Froggy & Jeffro’s on Friday.
Natchez Hills Wine Tasting
Where: Parkway Wine & Spirits, 2026 Crossings Circle
When: Friday, 4 - 7 p.m.
Who doesn’t love a free drink? For those that do, Parkway Wine & Spirits will be holding a free Natchez Hill’s wine tasting Friday from 4 - 7 p.m., featuring select wines from Natchez Hills Vineyard.
Located southwest of Spring Hill near Mt Pleasant in Hampshire, Natchez Hills Vineyard is the creation of Jim and Karen Odom, a couple from Mississippi and California, respectively, who “have brought together their histories and passions to establish a small, family owned and operated boutique winery nestled in the hills of Middle Tennessee wine country.”
Tips to Better Digital Photo Organization & Management
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: Saturday, 9:30 - 11 a.m.
Can’t keep track of the thousands of digital photos spread between your smartphone, computer and laptop? If preserving and organizing your digital memories is important to you, then this Spring Hill Public Library workshop may be for you.
Held on Saturday from 9:30 - 11 a.m., this workshop will detail eight essential tips to organizing your digital photos. The workshop will be presented by Taneya Koonce, an information science professional with close to 20 years of experience in information management and organization.
Space is limited, with those interested in attending required to register online, which can be done by clicking here.
