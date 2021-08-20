The weekend is finally here, and with more than a handful of family-friendly events going on in or around Spring Hill, residents won't have to travel far to find ways to enjoy the next few days.
From puppy pool parties to live music, here are our top four picks for events going on this weekend around Spring Hill.
Pup Pool Party
Where: Maury Farmer's Cooperative, 975 Riverview Lane, Columbia
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Organized by the Maury County chapter of the United Farm & Home Cooperative, the second annual Pup Pool Party will see the pool go to the dogs Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The event will feature an off-leash pool area, agility courses and more for canines of all shapes and sizes, and for their human companions, plenty of food trucks and free prize giveaways as well.
The event is free to attend, with the Maury County chapter of the United Farm & Home Cooperative also hosting a sale on certain pet items.
Hidden Gems Farmers Market
Where: 678 Lancaster Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
After a massively successful debut last month, Spring Hill's newest farmers market - the Hidden Gems Farmers Market - has returned once again.
Held on Lancaster Drive, just off of Main Street and Beechcroft Road near the Autumn Ridge subdivision, this week's market will see both returning and new vendors selling various goods such as duck eggs, raw honey and more.
Live Country Music with Leah Crose at Fozzy's Bar & Grill
Where: Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 150 Stephen P Yokich Parkway
When: Friday, 9 p.m.
Fozzy's Bar & Grill, Spring Hill's newest pub and live music venue, will be hosting Nashville country musician Leah Crose Friday evening at 9 p.m., where guests can enjoy burgers, beer, and plenty of live music.
Born in Ohio, Crose first picked up a guitar when she was 14 years old, and draws inspiration from country music and classic rock singers such as Rob Thomas and Jason Isbell. Crose moved to Nashville in 2016 and has both performed and written songs since.
A cover charge of $5 will be in place at Fozzy's Bar & Grill starting at 8 p.m.
Keep Spring Hill Clean
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill
When: Saturday, 8 - 10 a.m.
While the community volunteer event may differ slightly from pup pool parties and live music, the brainchild behind the event - Alderman Jason Cox - encourages families and groups to partake in helping keep their city clean with this family-friendly event.
Volunteers will meet at the library at 8 a.m., with Cox joining volunteers as they make their way throughout the city. Would-be volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags and vests for clean up duties, with the group targeting locations throughout the city based on the online litter reports.
Those interested in volunteering are required to sign a liability waiver and to sign up online by clicking here. Further information on the program should be directed to Cox via email at [email protected].
