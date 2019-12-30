As a new decade fast approaches, businesses, restaurants and more are preparing to kick off the new year in style. For your convenience, here are four great ways to usher in the 2020s around Spring Hill.
Mule Drop
Where: Downtown Columbia on the Square
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Event Description: The Mule Drop is a New Year's Eve Event held in historic Downtown Columbia hosted by Center of Hope and Experience Maury and Sponsored by Baxter Management. You can begin your evening at 8 p.m. eating at our downtown restaurants or enjoying food from one of our food trucks while you listen to music provided by Ampd Sound.
Countdown with David Phelps at midnight with a toast of Sparkling Cider out of a keepsake cup (you can buy your cup and cider from Center of Hope *all proceeds benefit COH, Domestic & Sexual Assault Center.)
Admission is free to the event. Don't forget to bring your money for Food, drinks and party favors. Don't forget to thank our sponsors: Baxter Management; Farm Bureau Health Plans, Foster Insurance; Wolaver, Carter & Heffington & Sherwin Williams. Additional Hosts include: BMC Metalworks; Industrial Contractors; the Muletowner; Columbia Neon; MX Sports, MotoJoes, Sims Custom Cabinets, CPWS, the Athenaeum, Ampd Sound.
Friends Trivia in Spring Hill
Where: Grevian Family Restaurant and Bakery, 2003 Wall St., Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Tuesday, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Event Description: Come start your New Year Eve's plans with your FRIENDS at "Friends" trivia at Grecian at 630pm!!
Prizes!:
$75 Gift Card for 1st place!
$50 Gift Card for 2nd place!
$25 Gift Card for 3rd Place!
Food and drink specials!
*Pizza and Salad bar for four = $22.95
*Special Draft Beer 2-for-1's
FAQ's:
-Team Trivia is free to play and family friendly!
-Reservations aren't accepted so arrive early!
The Roaring 2020: NYE Speakeasy Cabaret
Where: Vanh Dy’s Restaurant & Lounge, 814 S. Main Street, Columbia, TN 38401
When: Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Event Description: Ring in 2020 at Vanh Dy's Restaurant & Piano Lounge and you'll have a "roaring" good time enjoying the finest food, libations, and entertainment Columbia has to offer! Tickets are on sale now at https://vanhdys.brushfire.com.
Dress to impress. Roaring 20's Style. Otherwise cocktail attire required. Guest will be able to enjoy Craft Cocktails and Craft Beers as well as some of the Roaring 20's classics. Guest are welcome to enjoy the bar with dancing after dinner. We will have a Door Prize for one Lucky person/couple for their Best Dressed 20's Attire.
Menu includes:
Appetizer
House Made Steamed Dumplings
Chicken, pork and shrimp filling with shiitake mushrooms, bamboo shoots, water chestnuts topped with crunchy garlic. Served with sweet ginger soy sauce. *
Traditional Lao House Salad
Fresh, light and just that little bit different from your basic green salad. Consisting of a mixture of fresh greens, Asian herbs and topped with our made from scratch, rich and creamy egg yolk dressing. *
Grilled Entrees (with a choice of one protein)
Our protein entrees are flashed cooked and grilled to perfection. This technique enhances the flavor of the marinade while locking in the natural juices of the meat making it tender and incredibly flavorful. (All entrees are served with stir-fried vegetables and Jasmine Steamed Rice.) *
20 oz Bone-in Ribeye or
French Cut Bone-In Pork Chop or
Fresh Atlantic caught Flaming Swordfish or
Grilled Chicken Breast Filet
Dessert
Matcha Green Tea Cheesecake*
**Talk with your server with any food allergies
Please note: Age requirement 18+ valid government ID required for entry and there is a no-refund policy for this event.
Ring in 2020 with Tenn Pun Alley
Where: Tenn Pin Alley, 730 Mooresville Pike, Columbia, TN 38401
When: Tuesday, 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Event Description: Ring in 2020 with Tenn Pin Alley!
New Year’s Eve Special:
1 lane $85 includes shoes (8 person max)
2 lanes $160 includes shoes (16 person max)
Champagne and party favors at midnight!
Reservations required
$25 deposit (non-refundable) Per Lane
Laser Tag and our Redemption Arcade will also be open.
Fun for the whole family!
Stop by the Front desk to reserve your lane or call (931) 381-2695 (Deposit required)
