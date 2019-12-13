The holiday season is finally is finally upon us, and the city of Spring Hill is in no shortage of holiday-themed events. From the 13th annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade to a Christmas tree decorating party, here are four great ways to get into the holiday spirit this weekend in Spring Hill.
Spring Hill Christmas Parade
Where: Tennessee Children’s Home, 804 Branham Hughes Circle
When: Saturday, 5 p.m.
Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Spring Hill and Thompson’s Station along with the Spring Hill Department of Parks & Rec, the 12th annual Spring Hill Christmas Parade is ready to roll this Saturday on Main Street at 5 p.m., come rain or shine.
Sponsored by Williamson Medical Group, this year’s theme of the parade will be “Christmas at the Movies,” where floats will be themed after a number of holiday classics such as Elf, It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Story.
Four judges will rate floats in a number of categories, with awards being given for floats coming in first, second and third places in both the nonprofit and business categories. The parade will also feature a few select star guests.
Photos with Santa
Where: Boombozz Craft Pizza, The Landing at Spring Hill and Premier Chiropractic
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., 7 - 8:30 p.m.
Santa himself will be making three stops around Spring Hill on Saturday; one at Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse, 2044 Crossings Circle, from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., a second at Premier Chiropractic, 3015 Belshire Village Drive, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., and a third at The Landing at Spring Hill, 5159 Main Street, from 7 - 8:30 p.m.
All three Santa visits will see kids and families get the opportunity to grab the perfect holiday photo, as well as meet with old Saint Nick. Boombozz will feature half-priced select adult beverages during Santa’s visit, while Premier Chiropractic will be providing free light refreshments. The Landing at Spring Hill will have a litany of sweets available for purchase during its Santa visit, including cookies, ice cream and hot chocolate, but also requires guests to register online - do so by clicking here.
Free OTF Bootcamp
Where: Orangetheory Fitness Spring Hill, 2047 Wall St.
When: Saturday, 8 - 9 a.m.
Opening for business just last month, Orangetheory Fitness will be hosting a free bootcamp Saturday giving Spring Hill residents a chance to give the “smart” one-hour workouts a try.
The high-intensity classes provide personalized training in a group setting. The team atmosphere encourages everyone to meet their fitness goals. They are using treadmills, water rowers, TRX and dumbbells.
The one-hour workouts are customized for people at different fitness levels. Each person wears their heart rate monitor going at his or her own pace while monitoring their results on our big screen TVs.
Those interested in attending the free bootcamp are asked to RSVP for the event, which can be done by calling (615) 266-3580.
Christmas Tree Decorating Party
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: Saturday, 10 - 11:30 a.m.
The Spring Hill Public Library will be hosting a Christmas tree decorating party this Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
During the event, guests will have the opportunity to help decorate a “one-of-a-kind upside down tree” using DIY ornaments. The event is for teens aged 12 - 18, and will feature Christmas music and “plenty of donuts.”
