Halloween has arrived, with many Spring Hillians likely to brave the cold Thursday afternoon in one of the noblest pursuits there is: the pursuit of candy. However, with the National Weather Service issuing a Freeze Watch for Thursday evening, some residents may not be too keen on staying outdoors all night long.
Thankfully, there are plenty of Halloween-themed events going on in the city that won’t require enduring freezing temperatures — from a haunted car wash to a Halloween-themed tour of Rippavilla Plantation, here are some great (and warm) ways to spend this year’s Halloween.
Boo! In the Big House.
Where: Rippavilla Plantation, 5700 Main Street
When: 7-8:30 p.m.
Rippavilla Plantation will be hosting a 90 minute haunted history tour at 7 p.m. Thursday, with local historian Scott Smith and members from Southern Innovative Paranormal leading guests through the historic property under the glow of lanterns. Paranormal investigators will recount first-hand encounters with the paranormal, as well as share tales from the past.
Tickets are $20 a person, with each tour limited to 25 guests each. Those interested must make reservations, which may be done by calling Rippavilla at (931) 486-9037.
Room on the Broom Play and Treats
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway
When: 4 and 4:30 p.m.
Residents still willing to brave the cold are encouraged to make a quick stop at the Spring Hill Public Library on Thursday to see a live performance of an adaptation of the children’s book Room on the Broom, with performers handing out candy at the conclusion of the show.
The library will hold two performances; one at 4 p.m., and the second and last performance at 4:30 p.m. Registration is not required, with the performance being free to attend.
Millers Thrillers Haunted Woods & Zombie Paintball
Where: 1431 Carters Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401
When: 7 p.m.
After 12 years in business, Millers Thrillers haunted attractions is going “to another level” for its final three weekends of operation for the season, with high-wire sword fighting performances, fireworks and its all new Arena X where guests will try to escape mad clowns.
In addition to the new Arena X, Millers Thrillers will also feature its longtime attractions such as the Zombie Paintball Hayride, where guests will open fire on a wave of zombies from the safety of a moving vehicle, as well as the Haunted Woods, where guests will embark on an hour-long trek through a zombie-infested forest.
A combo pass, which includes access to all attractions, costs $35 per person. Additional passes that allow you to skip lines or receive extra paintball ammo vary on price. Click here to view ticket pricing and to purchase tickets online. Click here to learn more about attractions at Millers Thrillers.
Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash
Where: Sudsy’s Car Wash, 3012 Belshire Drive
When: 6-9 p.m.
For Spring Hill residents who find themselves in the incredibly specific dilemma of wanting to get a good scare while having their vehicle cleaned, then Sudsy’s Car Wash will be the place to be this weekend.
Benefiting seven different organizations, including Summit High School Cheer and Independence High School Band, the Tunnel of Terror Haunted Car Wash will see students of local schools in full costumes handing out candy while patrons can see their vehicles washed squeaky clean.
The Tunnel of Terror is $20 per vehicle, with select beneficiaries receiving 40 percent of all proceeds.
Those looking for a regular wash will have to visit outside of the previously listed days and times.
