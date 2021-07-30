The weekend has arrived, and for Spring Hill residents looking for fun ways to spend the next two days, Williamson Home Page has it covered.
From a musical performance from none other than Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman, to one of the largest Christian music festivals in the country, here are our top five picks for ways to spend this weekend.
Spring Hill Public Library Summer Kickoff
Where: Spring Hill Public Library, 144 Kedron Parkway, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
After more than a year of limited operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spring Hill Public Library is marking the return of in-person events this weekend with what staff is dubbing a "Summer Kickoff."
The celebration will have a massive book sale, as well as a live musical performance Saturday from 12:30 - 4 p.m. from Spring Hill Mayor Jim Hagaman and his band, Bad Dog.
The two-day book sale will feature thousands of books, DVDs, audio books and CDs. On Saturday, the sale will conclude with a "super sale" where patrons can purchase a bag for $10 to fill to their liking. The super sale will take place during the final hour of the book sale from 3 - 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Crusty Grunt Cycles Grand Re-opening & Bike Show
Where: Crusty Grunt Cycles, 3710 John Lunn Road, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Saturday, noon - 3 p.m.
Crusty Grunt Cycles, a family-owned cycle shop that opened in 2019 that offers motorcycle towing, maintenance and repair services, will be celebrating its grand reopening this Saturday with a bike show, swap meet, giveaways, food and more.
Bike show participants will have the chance to compete for first place in several categories, including best vintage, late model and most modified bike. Those interested in participating in the bike show are asked to bring a donation for The Well Outreach food pantry.
Lifest Music Festival
Where: Storytellers Hideaway Farm, 9347 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua, TN 37025
When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Held this weekend at Hideway Farm, 9347 Old Highway 46 in Bon Aqua, Lifest music festival is among the largest Christian music festivals in the country and will see artists such as Leanna Crawford, Skillet and Newsboys headline the event.
Held from Thursday through Sunday, tickets can be purchased for either the entire weekend or day by day. To learn more about the festival, click here, or to purchase tickets online, click here.
The Maury County-based blood bank Blood Assurance will also be present during the music festival, and will be giving away gifts to those who make a blood donation during the event.
Arise Therapies Open House Party
Where: Arise Therapies, 3011 Longford Drive, Ste. #4, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Friday, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Arise Therapies, an organization that provides speech, feeding and occupational therapy, will be hosting an open house party Friday from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., inviting any interested Spring Hillians to attend the celebration.
The open house party will have food, free childcare courtesy of Need-A-Break, a bounce house, activities and more.
The event is free to attend, with those interested encouraged (but not required) to register online by clicking here.
Hidden Gems Farmers Market
Where: 678 Lancaster Drive, Spring Hill, TN 37174
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
After a massively successful debut earlier this month, Spring Hill's newest farmers market - the Hidden Gems Farmers Market - has returned once again.
Held on Lancaster Drive, just off of Main Street and Beechcroft Road near the Autumn Ridge subdivision, this week's market will see both returning and new vendors selling various goods such as duck eggs, raw honey and more.
