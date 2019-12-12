With Christmas Day soon upon us, Santa Claus seems to already be making his rounds in Spring Hill.
This weekend, residents can expect old Saint Nick to stop by three separate locations in Spring Hill, sometimes in multiple locations at once (thanks to Christmas magic of course.) Read below to see where and when the jolly man in red will make an appearance.
Lunch with Santa!
Where: Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse, 2044 Crossings Circle
When: Saturday, 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Now in its second year, Boombozz Craft Pizza & Taphouse is holding its Lunch with Santa event, giving children the opportunity to visit and take photos with Santa Clause.
For parents, select adult beverages will be available at half-price.
"Children will have the opportunity to casually visit with Santa, snap a family photo and enjoy our award winning craft pizza with their family and friends," reads Boombozz's page for the event. "We hope to see everyone there to help us spread some holiday cheer!"
Santa: Cookies, Cocoa and Coffee
Where: The Landing at Spring Hill, 5159 Main St.
When: Saturday, 7 - 8:30 p.m.
With limited spaces available for guests, Santa's last stop on Saturday will be at the Landing at Spring Hill, a family-friendly venue for "live music, festivals and fun," as written on the venue's Facebook page.
Cookies, ice cream, hot chocolate and more will be available for purchase during the event, which has limited capacity. To reserve a spot, visit the event page on Facebook by clicking here.
Pictures with Santa
Where: Premier Chiropractic, 3015 Belshire Village Drive
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.
On Saturday, Santa will make a stop to Premier Chiropractic for photo opportunities with families and children. Located off of Main Street behind the Culver's and Sudsy's Car Wash, Premier Chiropractic will be providing free light refreshments during the event.
