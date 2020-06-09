Despite the coronavirus pandemic dealing a significant economic blow to Tennessee and the country at large, building permits in Spring Hill have not slowed down and are “still booming,” according to Mayor Rick Graham.
As such, the Monday voting meeting of the Spring Hill Planning Commission saw plenty of projects grace the desk of city leaders, among them including a new Listerhill Credit Union, as well as a 176,000 square foot industrial building.
Listerhill Credit Union / 3,882 square foot financial institution
Where: 1065 Crossings Circle
Submitted by WES Engineers & Surveyors, Listerhill Credit Union is a financial institution proposed to be constructed near The Crossings off of Main Street, just behind the Arby’s and Starbucks.
Founded in 1952, Listerhill Credit Union was formed by seven former employees of Reynolds Metals, a plant that manufactured military aircraft during WWII, in a mission to “combat the growing issue of predatory lending to other vulnerable plant workers.”
Listerhill Credit Union offers banking, loan and financial planning services.
The facility is proposed to be constructed out of mostly brick veneer, fiber cement siding and stone, and would include 40 parking spaces and a drive-through.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission ultimately approved the applicant’s request for site plan approval.
Spring Hill Industrial Park / 176,400 square foot industrial building
Where: Southeast corner of Beechcroft Road and Cleburne Road
Submitted by TW Frierson Contractor Inc., Spring Hill Industrial Park is a large industrial building proposed to be constructed just north of the General Motors Plant.
Spanning over an area of 106 acres, the applicant has not publicly revealed details about the project other than the facility’s design, which is proposed to be constructed of mostly concrete with metal panels and canopies.
Giving an idea of the scope of the project, the facility is proposed to have a total of 142 parking spaces.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission ultimately approved the applicant’s request for site plan approval.
JMB Station Hill Offices / 11,280 square foot office building
Where: Station Hill Drive
Submitted Crunk Engineering, JMB Station Hill Offices is an office building proposed to be built on Station Hill Drive between the Church at Station Hill and the FMI Dialysis Center.
While the project had recently seen its site plan approved by the Spring Hill Planning Commission, Monday saw commissioners vote on a modification to the project to combine multiple buildings into one.
Spanning over an area of 1.66 acres, the project is proposed to include 56 parking spaces, with the building itself made primarily from brick veneer.
The Spring Hill Planning Commission ultimately approved the applicant’s request for site plan major modification.
