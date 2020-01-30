Spring Hill continues to see new development projects spring up on a monthly basis, and the first month of the new decade has been no exception. Spring Hill planning commissioners reviewed a bevy of new projects during their weekly work session meeting Monday, among which included the new campus for the Tennessee Children’s Home, a new auto parts store, and, of course, plenty of new residential development.
In no particular order, here are the latest development projects to see review by Spring Hill city leaders.
Tennessee Children’s Home / 46.25 acre campus
Submitted by Brewer Ingram Fuller Architects, this proposed project would see the development of the new Tennessee Children’s Home campus on the northwest corner of Beechcroft Road and Dr Robertson Road.
With some buildings on the current campus — currently situated on Main Street — being more than 70 years old, president of the children’s home, Brian King, has said this venture had been a "long time coming." Included in the designs for the new campus include six new group homes, a corporate office, maintenance building and treatment director house, as well as a multi-purpose building that would include the school and additional offices.
South Pointe Square / 17.37 acres of commercial, residential development
Proposed to be constructed at 5081 Port Royal Road just south of Duplex Road, South Pointe Square is a 48,100-square-foot commercial development and mixed-use project that would see 10 three-story buildings constructed just south of the intersection of Port Royal Road and Commonwealth Drive.
The first floor of the four largest buildings fronting along Port Royal Road would be dedicated to commercial businesses. The two top floors of those four buildings, along with all three floors of the remaining six buildings, would be condominiums — 174 units to be exact.
Included in the proposed project are a clubhouse, pool and two recreation areas — further details on which will be provided prior to the project’s revision deadline of Feb. 3. Also included in the proposal are 707 parking spaces, sidewalks along Commonwealth Drive and Port Royal Road, as well as a ten foot-wide multi-use trail.
Harvest Point, Phase 16, Section 1B / 28 townhome lots
Submitted by S&ME, this phase of development is a continuation of the Harvest Point development project, and includes 28 townhome units spanning over an area of 2.33 acres.
Located off of Cleburne Road just south of Spring Hill Middle School, the Harvest Point project is a mixed-use development that will consist of single family homes, townhomes and a live-work village with nonresidential uses, and spans over an area of 473 acres.
Crooked Creek Sec. 3, Phase 2 / 19 single family homes
Submitted by Wes Engineers & Surveyors, this phase of development is a continuation of the CrookedCreek development project, and includes 19 single family homes spanning over an area of 23.83 acres.
Located east of Port Royal Road and north of Rice Road, Crooked Creek initially saw its neighborhood concept plan approved by city leaders back in 2017.
O’Reilly Auto Parts / 7,500 square foot commercial business
Proposed to be constructed at 4872 Port Royal Road, just behind the Walgreens and across the street from the McDonald’s, this proposal for a new O’Reilly Auto Parts store would be a 7,500-square-foot building made of stone veneer. Also included in the plans are new five-foot wide sidewalks along a newly proposed private street, as well as a five-foot sidewalk connection from Old Port Royal Road North to the entrance of the building.
