Monday night’s meeting of the Spring Hill Planning Commission saw proposals for two new commercial businesses - O’Reilly Auto Parts and Liberty Financial Credit Union - and one new church. In addition to the new commercial proposals, however, was a whole lot of housing projects - 311 single-family homes, 83 townhome units and 4 condo units to be exact.
As Monday night’s meeting was only a work session, the commission only reviewed projects, and did not cast any votes.
Brixworth, Phases 7A, 7B & 7C / 117 single-family homes
Submitted by Mullins LLC, these phases of the Brixworth subdivision development, located south of Stewart Campbell Pointe and northwest of I-65 and Duplex Road, would consist of 117 single-family homes, with the development in its entirety consisting of 225 single-family homes.
Conditions of the project’s approval as outlined by the city include the construction of a trail through the project, as well as off-site improvements to Hurt Road.
Mullins LLC is currently requesting from the city final approval for these phases of development.
Bluebird Hollow / 109 single-family homes
Submitted by Anderson, Delk, Epps & Associates Inc., Bluebird Hollow is a proposed subdivision located north of Depot Street, just northwest of U.S. 31 and Duplex Road.
Spanning over an area of 34.45 acres, this project saw its initial concept plan approved by the city back in July.
Anderson, Delk, Epps & Associates is currently requesting from the city preliminary plat approval.
Sawgrass Phase 1, Section 2, Phase 2 / 85 single-family homes
Submitted by WES Engineers & Surveyors, these phases of the Sawgrass subdivision development, located on Tom Lunn Road, northwest of Tom Lunn Road and Port Royal Road, would include the construction of 85 single-family homes. Spanning over an area of 117 acres, the entirety of this development would consist of 174 single-family homes.
As plans for the widening of Tom Lunn Road are currently underway by the city, with city staff have reported to be 95% complete with, the developer of this project was recommended to pay a fee in lieu or normally required bike lane improvements.
WES Engineers & Surveyors is currently requesting preliminary plat approval from the city for this project.
Villas at Port Royal / 83 townhome units
Submitted by Crunk Engineering, Villas at Port Royal is a proposed townhome development located just east or Port Royal Road and Kedron Road and consists of 83 units.
Spanning over an area of 11.86 acres, the project will include 261 parking spaces, five-foot sidewalks on all internal streets, and include a central open space containing a gazebo.
Crunk Engineering is currently seeking site plan approval for this project.
JMB Beechcroft Townhomes / 4 condo units
Submitted by Crunk Engineering, JMB Beechcroft Townhomes is a proposed townhome development located on Beechcroft Road, just west of Depot Street.
Spanning over an area of just .64 acres, the project is sandwiched between existing homes on Maury Hill Street and adjacent to My Mom and Me hair salon. Included in the project is a concrete patio that may be used for grilling purposes.
Crunk Engineering is currently requesting site plan approval for this project.
