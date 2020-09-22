The sale of the Northfield Workforce Development Center, also known as the Northfield Building, has been delayed a second time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Purchased by the city of Spring Hill in 2017 for $8.18 million and originally planned to house the police headquarters, city hall and library, city leaders first drafted a sale contract for the building in February of this year, and approved the sale in March.
The sale was made amid growing concerns over the viability of the property as a central hub for the city, with Alderman Dan Allen in particular raising questions as to the physical state of the building, as well as the original purchase price.
The purchaser, formally known as Crescendo Entertainment (now Worldwide Stages LLC), has expressed interest in transforming the building into one of the largest music rehearsal venues in the United States.
Alderman Matt Fitterer had previously called the potential sale a producer of “significant ongoing economic activity” for Spring Hill, and noted that the scope of the project would make “Spring Hill the focal point of major concert production in the United States.”
Shortly after city leaders approved the sale, however, the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the country, making inspections typically seen in property purchases more difficult. Back in June, city leaders approved an extension of the inspection period by 60 days.
On Monday, city leaders again approved an extension for the inspection period, extending the period to Nov. 15, with an expected closing on the deal occurring on or before Dec. 31.
With little discussion, city leaders unanimously approved the inspection period extension, delaying the closing of the deal by another few months.
