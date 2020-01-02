The Mexican restaurant Salty Goat Taqueria in Spring Hill has officially closed for business. Restaurant staff made the announcement of the closure via a Facebook post on Monday.
“We are sad to announce that Salty Goat Taqueria is closing its doors as of December 29,” reads the post. “We’ve decided this is the best decision at this time for our company, as we look toward the future and focus our efforts on other endeavors.”
The message continues, with staff teasing the return of their signature style tacos one day in the future.
“It has been a joy serving the amazing Spring Hill community, and we hope that our journey allows us to serve Salty Goat tacos and margaritas again someday. Thank you for your support and love!”
First opening in April of 2018, The Salty Goat is owned by McConnell Hospitality Group, a company that also owns 55 South and Martin’s Bar-B Que Joint.
