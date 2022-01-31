Salvo's Family Pizza, a local pizza chain with three locations in the Nashville area, will soon be adding a fourth in Spring Hill.
Announced on the restaurant's Facebook page, the Salvo's Family Pizza in Spring Hill will be located just off of Main Street next to Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint, with construction set to begin this week. An opening date has yet to be announced.
With locations in Franklin, Hermitage and Smyrna, Salvo's Family Pizza offers sub sandwiches like its eggplant parmigiana and cheesesteak sandwiches, pasta such as its ziti florentine and lasagna, appetizers like its fried calamari, and plenty of New York-style pizza.
Click here to view Salvo's Family Pizza's full menu online.
Launched in New York City in the 1960s by Sicilian immigrant Salvatore Oliveri, the restaurants are now run by a trio of chefs who worked alongside Oliveri for 10 years.
The Spring Hill location will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
