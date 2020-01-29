Next month on President’s Day, February 17, Rippavilla Plantation will be holding a meal event celebration where guests can sample some of the favorite meals of various past presidents and first ladies. Rippavilla tour Guide Sarah Morgan, who’s been digging into the culinary history of past American presidents and first ladies for the past few months, will be leading the event.
“What’s going to happen at this hour-long event is [we’re] going to serve guests 12 different recipes, appetizers, soup course, a couple different entrees and then dessert — just sample sizes, so just a tasting,” Morgan said. “They’ll be from various different presidents, and [we’ll] talk about some of those presidents [and] talk about some of those first ladies.”
Starting a dedicated Instagram account to document her historic culinary research, Morgan said she had gone head-first into what meals past presidents and first ladies preferred for months.
“This past year, I actually cooked my way all the way through the first ladies,” Morgan said. “I researched the first ladies and the presidents, visited some Tennessee sights that were in relation to the ones that were from here, and just basically learned about them.”
Morgan had also created her very own presidents and first ladies cookbook, which every guest at the event will receive their own copy of to take home.
Sponsored by TallGrass Meats in Columbia, the event will have three time slots on Feb. 17; 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., with tickets costing $30 per person. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to grab their tickets as soon as possible. Tickets may be purchased at the Rippavilla Plantation gift shop, or via phone by calling (931)486-9037.
