The Vintage 615 boutique store in Spring Hill will see Santa Clause return for his annual photo op visit Saturday, although this year will also see some additional guests; Spider-Man and a full goat petting zoo courtesy of Sweet Sizzle Farms.
Scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the free photo op will give young Spring Hillians the opportunity to get a photo with Santa Clause ahead of the Holiday rush. However, Spider-Man will only be at Vintage 615 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The process is described by Vintage 615 as being "very similar" to last year's, which saw an abundance of precautions taken as to ensure guest health and safety amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Masks, however, will not be required.
Now in its 11th year in a row, the annual Santa visit will likely draw some extra excitement with its additional guests. Cameras will not be supplied by Vintage 615 staff, so parents are asked to bring a camera of their own.
"Mrs. Cat of Sweet Swizzle Farms and her Goats will be back with a Goat Petting Pen and our favorite Spring Hill Superhero… Spider-Man will drop by too!" reads a social media post from Vintage 615.
"Grab your camera and round up the kids (and even the pups) for this free family event!"
Registering for the event is encouraged, though staff will try to accommodate walk-ins as they come. Registration opens Wednesday - click here to be directed to the online registration form when the link is posted on the company's Facebook page.
Vintage 615 is located at 5075 Main Street in Spring Hill, and is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.
