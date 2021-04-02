With early voting for the Spring Hill city election being closed April 2 in observance of Good Friday, voters will have one final day to participate in the early voting period.
That last day of early voting will be Saturday, April 3, from 8 a.m. to noon. The only early voting center for the Spring Hill election is the Winchester Community Building, located at 563 Maury Hill Street.
Spring Hill's latest election will see the city elect a new mayor as well as four aldermen, one from each ward. Regardless of which ward a Spring Hill resident resides in, voters will be able to select their choice for alderman in each ward.
Election Day will land on April 8 where voters will have between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to cast their ballots. Unlike the early voting period, election day will see there be five voting centers; the Winchester Community Center, Spring Hill High School, Longview Rec Center, Northfield, and Heritage Elementary School.
Voters are required to vote at a specific voting center dependent on where they reside in the city. Click here to find out which voting center to vote at on election day.
Click here to view a sample ballot. Click here to see if you're registered to vote, and click here to see full profiles of all the candidates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.