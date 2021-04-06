Perhaps one of the most traveled roadways for Spring Hill residents on the city's southern side, Saturn Parkway is expected to see construction throughout the entire month of April, with city officials advising residents to expect delays.
Specifically, the construction is part of a concrete repair project from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Milling and paving of Saturn Parkway from U.S. 31 to I-65 is expected to take place Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., as well as on some Saturdays.
The exit ramp onto Port Royal Road is also expected to undergo repairs, with TDOT closing one lane of the exit as of Tuesday.
Speeding in work zones can see fines increased for Tennessee drivers. For more on driving through work zones, click here.
