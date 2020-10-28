Both Washtopia and Great White Express car washes will be offering Halloween-themed festivities this weekend with two haunted car wash experiences.
The Tunnel of Terror will see guests travel through a zombie-filled carwash complete with flashing lights and other effects before exiting into a zombie-filled parking lot.
"Our theme this year is Zombies Quarantined, so [guests] will experience zombies from start to finish, kind of like an apocalyptic [The Walking Dead] TV show," said Washtopia general manager Eric Ocha.
"It'll be a lot of fun; we'll have some scares, we're hiring some actors to help us out, and it'll probably be about 5-10 minute experience."
As the carwash will be filled with zombies, much of the tunnel equipment and chemicals will be turned off, though vehicles will "probably be a little cleaner than when [they] went in," according to Washtopia's website.
The Tunnel of Terror will be open from 8-11 p.m. on Oct. 23, 24, 30 and 31, the last two Fridays and Saturdays of the month.
The Great White Express car wash will see vehicles sprayed with soap as actors rub, touch and shake the cars. Scary music will be played throughout the experience, with a few jump scares in store for participants.
The haunted experience at the Great White Express will be held Oct. 29-31 from 7-11 p.m. Guests will also receive a goodie bag for surviving the experience.
