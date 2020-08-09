There will be a scheduled release of natural gas on Beechcroft Road by King Pipeline & Utility Co., Inc. along with Atmos Energy beginning Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.
The release will run through until Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 and take place between the hours of 7 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. as work is performed to install HDPE plastic gas main, new service tie-overs, and new steel gas main and tieovers.
“Thursday, August 13, 2020 will be our most critical day of abandoning the existing gas line,” said Kevin King of King Pipeline & Utility Co. “Once this process begins on Thursday, we must complete all work that day.”
The work will take place between the Tenneco Plant and Town Center Drive along Beechcroft Road, and will encompass the railroad crossing along Beechcroft, Summer Meadows Subdivision, Meadows at Spring Hill Subdivision, Spring Hill Auto Collision, United Rentals, and DBR Engine Performance.
No issues are expected and Spring Hill Police and Fire departments, as well as Williamson County dispatch, have been made aware of this taking place in anticipation of possible calls to report gas odor. To report a problem, please call Maury County’s non emergency line, 931-381-3191.
