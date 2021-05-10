The second annual Mitchel Earwood Memorial Ride, a community motorcycle ride benefitting the family of fallen Spring Hill Firefighter Mitchell Earwood, is scheduled to kick off this Saturday at 10:30 p.m.
On May 3, 2020, Earwood tragically died in a weather-related incident while off-duty during a barrage of severe thunderstorms. Grieving, the Spring Hill community came together the following month for the debut Mitchel Earwood Memorial Ride, where more than 230 motorcyclists raised more than $10,000 for Earwood's family.
This Saturday, the Spring Hill community and beyond hope to raise the bar in terms of helping support families of first responders.
Registration for the event begins Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Fischer Park, formally known as Port Royal Park, and costs $20 per rider and $5 per passenger.
Riders will depart at 10:30 a.m. on a 65-mile trek to Flat Rock Farms in Lewisburg, taking primarily back, scenic roads. Following the ride, event organizers say there will be live music, food and beverages available for purchase, and a silent auction.
Registration for the event also entitles participants to attend the after party at Flat Rock Farms which ends at 11 p.m.
All proceeds for the event go towards the Maury County Sheriff's Department Citizens' Academy "to aid first responder families in times of crisis."
For more on the event, click here.
