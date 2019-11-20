The Spring Hill Professional Fire Fighters Association, in partnership with the Spring Hill Fire Department, is proud to announce the Second Annual Toy and Clothing Drive.
The Toy and Clothing Drive benefits local families by providing shoes, coats, clothing, and toys for Christmas.
Banners and hydrants with gift tags were placed at all three fire stations within the city on Monday, Nov. 18. Residents can find tags attached to each fire hydrant for the children on our list. Firefighters are asking for new, unwrapped items to be returned with the corresponding tag attached to the items. The due date is Monday, Dec. 9.
A special thank you to sponsors including, Longhorn Steakhouse, Soft Space, and Pregnancy Centers of Middle TN-Spring Hill. Thank you all! Looking forward to another successful year!
List of locations:
- 4000 Campbell Station Parkway
- 440 Beechcroft Road, Station 1
- 4273 Port Royal Road, Station 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.